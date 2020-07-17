Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SNPS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $194.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.56. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $204.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $948,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,578 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,235.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $101,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,798,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,358,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,606,000 after purchasing an additional 418,237 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 31.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,914,000 after acquiring an additional 643,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.