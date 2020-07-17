Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,863,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 261,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after purchasing an additional 33,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $948,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,578 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,235.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $3,062,277.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,311.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $194.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.56. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $204.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

