SyncFab (MFG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. One SyncFab token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. SyncFab has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $4,325.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SyncFab has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046020 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.51 or 0.04857775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056360 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032509 BTC.

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab (CRYPTO:MFG) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,030,956 tokens. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars.

