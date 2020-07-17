Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.72.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

SWCH opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 112.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Switch has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,012.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $542,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,733,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,330,814.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,770 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,174,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,392,000 after buying an additional 1,276,872 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Switch by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,610,000 after buying an additional 1,160,697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Switch by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,716,000 after buying an additional 1,675,896 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Switch by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,557,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,900,000 after buying an additional 284,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

