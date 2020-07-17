Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Shares Up 0.3%

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.21, approximately 95,607 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 107,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Swedbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised Swedbank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

