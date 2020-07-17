SVB Leerink Weighs in on NuVasive, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for NuVasive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37).

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUVA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

NUVA opened at $59.82 on Friday. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in NuVasive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

