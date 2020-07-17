SVB Leerink Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $146.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $136.00 to $146.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZBH. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $131.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 63,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.