Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Up 11.7%

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s stock price shot up 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.94, 1,057,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 787,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

The firm has a market cap of $704.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.50 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 324.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 624,419 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

