Surevest LLC Acquires 1,130 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,421,000 after purchasing an additional 572,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after buying an additional 1,021,877 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

JNJ opened at $148.26 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $389.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.