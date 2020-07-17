Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.90.

Shares of SLGG stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company focuses on capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content across the genre of all things esports. It also features multiple forms of content through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards.

