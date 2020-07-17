Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) & Zogenix (OTCMKTS:ZGNX) Head-To-Head Survey

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Zogenix has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunwin Stevia International has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zogenix and Sunwin Stevia International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix $3.65 million 445.15 -$419.50 million ($3.90) -7.53 Sunwin Stevia International $20.85 million N/A -$4.91 million N/A N/A

Sunwin Stevia International has higher revenue and earnings than Zogenix.

Profitability

This table compares Zogenix and Sunwin Stevia International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix -8,374.54% -47.19% -32.56% Sunwin Stevia International -12.07% -80.66% -8.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zogenix and Sunwin Stevia International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix 0 2 9 0 2.82 Sunwin Stevia International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zogenix currently has a consensus target price of $56.80, indicating a potential upside of 93.46%. Given Zogenix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zogenix is more favorable than Sunwin Stevia International.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. produces and sells stevioside, a natural sweetener; and herbs used in traditional Chinese medicines and veterinary products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside and Chinese Medicines. The Stevioside segment produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components. Its products include Steviosin, a low calorie stevia extract for medicinal use; and OnlySweet, a zero calorie, dietary supplement. This segment sells its products to food and drug manufacturers, and ingredient distributor foreign trade companies. The Chinese Medicines segment manufactures and sells traditional Chinese medicine formula extracts, which are used in products made for use by humans and animals. Its extracts consists of single traditional Chinese medicine extracts; compound traditional Chinese medicine extracts; and purified extracts, including active parts and monomer compounds, such as soy isoflavone. This segment offers traditional Chinese medicine formula extracts to traditional Chinese medicine manufacturers and animal pharmaceutical manufacturers. Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. is based in Qufu, China.

