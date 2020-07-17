SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heico in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heico’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Heico had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

NYSE HEI opened at $96.67 on Friday. Heico has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $147.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 10.5% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Heico news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $9,221,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at $110,554,165.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson sold 22,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $2,018,699.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,543 shares in the company, valued at $106,512,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,113 shares of company stock valued at $19,260,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Heico’s payout ratio is currently 6.96%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

