SunTrust Banks Lowers Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $12.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential downside of 51.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPR. Berenberg Bank lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.81.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $92.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 521.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.