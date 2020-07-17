SunTrust Banks Lowers Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target to $28.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its price target reduced by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.79% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Shares of DCO opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 622,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 92.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 537,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 257,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 110,073 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 18.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 366,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.