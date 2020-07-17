SunTrust Banks Lowers Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $30.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target reduced by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.30% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on B. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Shares of B opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

