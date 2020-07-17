SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for First American Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

FAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2,029.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

