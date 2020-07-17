SunTrust Banks Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.79) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.62). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($4.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($14.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.83) EPS.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RCL. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $58.36 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 740,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,908,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.