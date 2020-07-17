Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells $1,975,054.90 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 68,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,975,054.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,601 shares in the company, valued at $48,078,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 31,659 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $925,392.57.

On Thursday, June 18th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 62,042 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $1,216,023.20.

On Monday, June 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,374 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $212,238.84.

On Monday, May 11th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,382 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $151,888.66.

Sunrun stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. Sunrun Inc has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $37.46.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sunrun by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sunrun by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Sunrun by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Sunrun from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

