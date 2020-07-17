Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells $6,140,000.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,235,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,334,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $2,608,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $824,173.26.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 116,371 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $2,095,841.71.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Sunrun Inc has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $37.46.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sunrun from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,328,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 239.3% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

