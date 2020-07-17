Suncor Energy’s (SU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.29.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$23.19 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion and a PE ratio of -17.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.33.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 0.2698162 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.03%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.