Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 56,915 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 20,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $17.30 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SU shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

