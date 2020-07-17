Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,426 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Shares of XOM opened at $44.63 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $187.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

