Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

