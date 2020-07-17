Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

