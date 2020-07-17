SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $663.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.45 million. SUMCO CORP/ADR had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, analysts expect that SUMCO CORP/ADR will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

