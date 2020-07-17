SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SUOPY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised SUMCO CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get SUMCO CORP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $31.18 on Friday. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. SUMCO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $663.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.45 million. On average, analysts predict that SUMCO CORP/ADR will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About SUMCO CORP/ADR

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for SUMCO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMCO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.