Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,765 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,205 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average of $108.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

