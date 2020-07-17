Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 199 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,008.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,538.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,707.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2,222.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,779.39.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.