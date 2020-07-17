Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,848 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,092% compared to the typical daily volume of 155 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $119.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $154.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.80.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

