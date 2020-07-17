Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,288 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 982% compared to the typical daily volume of 119 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 114,251 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of FLWS opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $26.89.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.24 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.39%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

