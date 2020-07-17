Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Repay Call Options (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,539 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 334 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Repay from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,000.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,371.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 8.0% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 896,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,078,000 after purchasing an additional 66,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Repay by 70.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Repay in the first quarter worth $238,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at $54,428,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at $3,552,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $27.93.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

