Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Corelogic Call Options (NYSE:CLGX)

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,167 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,432% compared to the average daily volume of 272 call options.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $67.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corelogic will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $49,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,305 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,493,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,932 shares of company stock valued at $774,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Corelogic by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 62,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Corelogic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corelogic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corelogic by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Corelogic by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLGX. SunTrust Banks raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays cut Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Corelogic from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

