Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Put Options (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 44,534 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,404% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,961 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,678,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,525,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 273,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 481,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.17, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ERIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

