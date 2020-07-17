Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Stratasys Call Options (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,619 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the average daily volume of 1,507 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,951,000 after buying an additional 51,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 862,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 697,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $11,918,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $827.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $132.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

