Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,542 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 925% compared to the average daily volume of 248 call options.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.52. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of State Street by 28.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 70.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.