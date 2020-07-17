Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,340 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $390.90 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.29 and its 200-day moving average is $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,682.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

