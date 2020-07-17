Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Holdings Trimmed by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $85,515,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $5,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,924,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,649,000 after buying an additional 1,017,482 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

