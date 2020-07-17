Stephenson National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average is $108.49. The company has a market cap of $303.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

