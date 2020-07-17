Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $496,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.5% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $308.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

