State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 70.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $44,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

NYSE:STT opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

