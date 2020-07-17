Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

