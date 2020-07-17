Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

