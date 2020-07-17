Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $149.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from a positive e-commerce trend, solid product portfolio and shareholder-friendly moves in the long term. Also, its cost-reduction actions and solid liquidity might help tide over coronavirus-related difficulties. For the second quarter, the company expects an organic sales decline of 15-20% versus a 20-30% fall anticipated earlier. For 2020, it withdrew its previously provided projections, while also halting share buyback and acquisition activities. Forex woes and tariffs are also expected to have adverse impacts of $150 million in 2020. High debts might hurt the company's cost of funds and liquidity. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates have been lowered for both 2020 and 2021.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.24.

NYSE:SWK opened at $151.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

