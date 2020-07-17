Stacey M. Stevens Sells 10,000 Shares of iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) President Stacey M. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 181,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $10.35 on Friday. iCAD Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 69.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that iCAD Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
iCAD Company Profile
iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.
