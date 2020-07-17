Stacey M. Stevens Sells 10,000 Shares of iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) President Stacey M. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 181,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $10.35 on Friday. iCAD Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 69.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that iCAD Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in iCAD by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 510,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iCAD by 2,885.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 92,023 shares during the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

