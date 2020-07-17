Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €45.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.67 ($54.68).

Shares of STM stock opened at €45.22 ($50.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.55. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €28.62 ($32.16) and a 52 week high of €64.55 ($72.53).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

