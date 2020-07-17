Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.7% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after buying an additional 502,407 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,247,000 after buying an additional 34,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

