Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,153 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49,030.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 35,792 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

