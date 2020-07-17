Spreng Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.8% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.26 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.89. The firm has a market cap of $390.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

