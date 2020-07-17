Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $290.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spotify traded as high as $285.40 and last traded at $261.19, with a volume of 2834600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.19.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.59 and a 200-day moving average of $164.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

