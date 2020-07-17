Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $106.18.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $4,778,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,308 shares of company stock worth $11,403,000 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.